Major supermarkets in the UK are issuing warnings to customers over the possible health risk from items they have bought in stores including Iceland, Tesco and Asda.

Pieces of glass, food allergies, salmonella poisoning, Hepatitis A and chocking hazards are just some of the reasons behind a number of urgent product recalls across the UK.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Greggs Vegetable Bakes

Greggs is recalling Vegetable Bakes (2 pack) sold exclusively in Iceland stores because the product may contain small pieces of green glass.

Product details:

Greggs Vegetable Bakes (2 pack)

Pack size: 310g

Best before: 15 August 2021, 28 August 2021, 11 September 2021, 12 September 2021 and 26 September 2021

Twister Peek-A-Blue

Wall’s is recalling Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Twister Peek-A-Blue

Pack size: 5 x 70ml multipack, single pack 70ml

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates

Mr Bubble Ice Lollies

Franco’s Ices is recalling Mr Bubble (Bubble Gum Flavour Ice Lolly) because the product has been found to contain small pieces of metal.

Product details:

Mr Bubble (Bubble Gum Flavour Ice Lolly)

Pack size: 70ml

Batch code: 03193

Best before: end of October 2023

Hotel Chocolat Summer Desserts Sleekster

Hotel Chocolat is recalling Summer Desserts Sleekster chocolates because they contain egg, wheat (gluten), hazelnuts (nuts) and walnuts (nuts), which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Summer Desserts Sleekster

Pack size: 365g

Batch code: All batches

Best before: 31 October 2021

Allergens: Egg, Gluten (wheat), Nuts (hazelnut, walnut)

Hoffman’s Chopped Herring

Hoffmans Foods is recalling Chopped Herring because it contains egg and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

Product details:

Hoffman’s Chopped Herring

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: 21098

Use by: 13 May 2021

Allergens: Egg, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites

President Mini Cheese Selection

Lactalis McLelland Ltd is recalling its President Mini Cheese Selection because it may contain nuts which is not mentioned on the label. This makes it a potential health hazard for anyone with nut allergies.

Product details:

President Mini Cheese Selection

Pack size: 136.6g

Use by: 24 May 2021

Allergens: Nuts

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Medjool Dates

Sainsbury’s is taking the precautionary action of recalling Taste the Difference Medjool dates because they might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Product details:

Taste the Difference Medjool dates

Pack size: 200g and 500g

Best before: All dates

Nutricia Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli 10+ months products

Nutricia is recalling Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli products because some packs have been found to contain pieces of apple stalks. The presence of the apple stalks presents a choking hazard to babies making these products unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Cow & Gate My First Muesli 10+ months

Pack size: 330g

Best before: 20 December 2021 and 04 January 2022

Aptamil Oats, Raisin & Apple Bircher Muesli 10+ months

Pack size: 275g

Best before: 16 January 2022

Aldi Harvest Morn Crisp Rice

Aldi GB is recalling Harvest Morn Crisp Rice because it has been found to contain pieces of plastic, making this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Harvest Morn Crisp Rice

Pack size: 375g

Batch code: 10470953, 10480953, 10490953

Best before: November 2021

Tesco Tzatziki

Tesco is recalling Tesco Tzatziki because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error, some of the packs contain Sour Cream and Chive Dip. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Tesco Tzatziki

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 12 April 2021

Allergens: Egg

Morrisons Choco Crackles breakfast cereal

Morrisons is recalling Morrisons Choco Crackles because some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.

Product details:

Morrisons Choco Crackles

Pack size: 375g

Best before: November 2021

Yekta Kambiz Iranian Sauce

Yekta Foods is recalling Kambiz Iranian Sauce because the label does not mention that the ingredient dried whey is a product derived from milk.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Kambiz Iranian Sauce

Pack size: 680g

Batch code: 210-04-01-913

Best before: end: June 2023

Allergens: Milk

Nestle UK SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Nestle UK is recalling SMA Wysoy Infant Formula because some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic.

This product is unsafe to eat and presents a potential choking hazard to babies.

Product details:

SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Pack size: 800g

Batch code: 923357651Z

Best before: 20 August 2021

Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie

Little Dish is recalling British Chicken & Veg Pie because it contains fish, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

Product details:

Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie

Pack size:200g

Use by: 18 April 2021

Allergens: Fish

Birds Eye Chicken Burgers

Birds Eye is recalling Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burgers with Golden Wholegrain 200g, as some packs may contain pieces of red plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burger with Golden Wholegrain

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: L1022 V U124, L1022 W U124, and L1022 X U124

Best before: April 2022

Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab

Dealicious Mealz is recalling Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab because the products have been produced in an unapproved premises.

Product details:

Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab

Pack size: 1kg

Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022

Dealicious Mealz Chicken Seekh Kebab

Pack size:1kg

Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022

Danone recalls three yogurt products

Danone has taken the precautionary step of recalling three batches of yogurt products because they may contain pieces of metal.

Product details:

Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 115g

Use by: 31 March 2021

Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No added Sugar Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 120g

Use by: 2 April 2021

Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 110g

Use by: 31 March 2021

Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake

Co-op is recalling Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake because the products may contain pieces of glass. The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake

Best before: 14 March 2021

Co-op Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake

Best before:20 March 2021

Lidl GB recalls Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies

Lidl GB is recalling Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies 36 as they may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 720g

720g Best before: 10 January 2022, 11 January 2022, and 12 January 2022

Co-op British 12 Beef Meatballs

Co-op is recalling British 12 Beef Meatballs because the product may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 350g

350g Use by: 05 March 2021

S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury

S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury is recalling several pickled products and vinegar mix because they may contain mustard which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

S.M. Pickles Pickled onions

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled eggs

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled shallots

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled beetroot

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled cabbage

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled walnuts

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Vinegar mix

Pack size:All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

SFC Chicken products

SFC are recalling SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket because Salmonella has been found in the products.

Product details:

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: L 15520 L 13720

Best before: 24 September 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: L13720

Best before: 31 October 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: PKW008A

Best before: 28 February 2022

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: PKW011A

Best before: 28 February 2022

SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket

Pack size: 650g

Batch code: L19720

Best before: 28 November 2021

Boots Multivitamins

Boots is recalling multivitamin supplements because they were incorrectly packaged. As a result, vitamin K is not present in the supplement and iron has been incorrectly added instead.

This affects multivitamins sold between 12 and 19 January 2021 only.

Product details:

Pack size: 180 tablets

Batch code: 1805 and 1806

Best before: end of November 2022

Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (Lidl)

Lidl GB is recalling Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (12% Fat) as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 1kg

Use by: 13 February 2021

Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin (Waitrose)

Waitrose is recalling Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin 2S because it contains walnut (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label due to a labelling error.

Product details:

Best before: 05 February 2021

Allergens: Nuts (walnut)

Pasta Evangelists Fresh Basil Pesto

Pasta Evangelists is recalling Fresh Basil Pesto because it contains pistachio (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to pistachio.

The product is exclusively sold in Marks & Spencer.

Product details:

Pack size: 140 g

Use by: 03 February 2021

Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)

Chilled and frozen seafood products

A range of seafood products are being recalled by leading UK supermarkets amid salmonella concerns.

Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Asda and Waitrose are all recalling a variety of seafood products asking customers to return affected items to the shop where they were bought.

The Food Standards agency (FSA) has issued a warning, calling for several chilled and frozen products to be returned.

Sainsburys:

Sainsbury’s Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cockles (chilled), pack size 90g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (chilled), pack size 200g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Co-op:

Co-op Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 140g, all best before date codes

Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Asda:

Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, Seafood Bites and King Prawns) (chilled), pack size 240g, best before dates: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Asda Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, best before dates: 22, 23, 24, 26, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Waitrose:

Waitrose Essential Frozen Seafood Selection (King Prawns, Mussels and Squid Rings) (frozen), pack size 250g, all best before dates up to and including the end of January 2022

Waitrose Essential Cooked Seafood Selection (Mussels, King Prawns and Squid) (chilled), pack size 200g, all use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021

Mars Petcare PEDIGREE UK dog food

Mars Petcare UK is recalling several of its dog food products because they may contain high levels of vitamin D which exceed the maximum permitted intake.

Product details:

CHAPPIE Complete Chicken & Wholegrain Dry Dog Food

Pack size: 3kg

Batch code: 045F9MIN05

Best before: 11 May 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Original

Pack size: 3kg

Batch code: 046E9MIN05 046F9MIN05 048A9MIN05

Best before: 12 February 2022 20 February 2022 22 February 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original

Pack size: 10kg

Batch code: 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08

Best before: 12 February 2022 17 February 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original

Pack size: 10kg

Batch code: 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08

Best before: 12 February 2022 17 February 2022

PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables

Pack size: 12kg

Batch code: 046C9MIN08 046D9MIN08 046E9MIN08

Best before: 10 February 2022 11 February 2022 12 February 2022

PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables

Pack size: 2.6kg

Batch code: 045F9MIN05 047A9MIN05

Best before: 06 February 2022 15 February 2022

Tesco recalls Tesco Finest Taleggio

Tesco is recalling Tesco Finest Taleggio 200g because it contains Listeria monocytogenes.

Product details:

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: all

Use by: 25 January 2021

Sainsbury’s recalls Plant Pioneers 6 Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs

Sainsbury’s is recalling Plant Pioneers 6 Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs because some packs of the affected date codes contain pieces of metal. The recall affects England, Wales and Scotland and the presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 300g

Use by: 06 January 2021 and 07 January 2021

Premier Selection Sweets recalls The Premier Selection Choc Nibs

Premier Selection Sweets is recalling The Premier Selection Choc Nibs, an assortment of chocolate, toffee and biscuit pieces because of a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to hazelnuts.

Product details:

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before: All dates up to and including 17 December 2021

Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)

Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts

Tesco is recalling a batch of Tesco Finest Festive Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts.

The product has been incorrectly packed with Tesco Finest Festive Fruit and Nut Selection which contains sulphur dioxide that is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk.

Product details: