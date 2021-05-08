PEMBROKESHIRE Care Society is celebrating after being awarded almost £50,000 in National Lottery funding.

Known as PATH (Pembrokeshire Action for The Homeless) the funding will support work in ending the cycle of homelessness for young people.

The grant, from The National Lottery Community Fund, will see a new exciting project of creating ‘Foyers’ throughout Pembrokeshire.

The ‘Foyers’ will provide safe and nurturing places for young people to live, learn and equip them with the skills to lead independent lives.

Programmes on offer will include education and skills, financial management and pastoral support.

Chair of Trustees Ann Maria says: “Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to extend our work helping young people lead independent fulfilling lives.

"This project will also present us with the opportunity to develop joint working with our local partners for the benefit of the young people of Pembrokeshire."

Managing Director Michael Hooper said: "We have worked closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and a number of other partners on this project and thank them all for their support.

"We believe that this will be the springboard for helping ending homelessness for young people in Pembrokeshire."

Now based in Market Street, Haverfordwest - Path began work in 1979 and have developed their services over the years providing a variety of support through three main schemes; Advice and Bond – offering housing advice, debt guidance, crisis intervention and Bond assistance; Supporting People - helping clients become tenancy ready by maximizing income as well as maintaining any future tenancies; and Pathway Lettings - assisting clients in searching for affordable accommodation.

Through the ‘Foyer Project’ Path will further extend the support it offers young people across the region with the long-term vision of enabling them to successfully secure an independent tenancy and successful employment.