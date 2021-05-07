Preseli Pembrokeshire’s Conservative candidate, Paul Davies, says he feels quietly hopeful that he will retain the seat.
We will know quite soon how he result has panned out so we will wait and see.
“We have had a very good campaign and a positive response on the doorstep across the constituency from north to south,” he said.
“I am quietly hopeful that we can retain the constituency.”
Mr Davies said he didn’t think that the controversy that led him to step down as leader of the Welsh Conservatives earlier this year would influence people’s votes.
“I don’t think it will have an impact,” he said. “People are voting on the issues that matter to them.
“If I am elected I will continue to provide a strong voice for Preseli Pembrokeshire in Cardiff Bay for the next five years.”