A man has been given a £600 fine and banned for 17 months after being caught driving at almost twice the legal limit.
Jacek Smak, of Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was caught at Pembroke Dock Port on Tuesday, May 4, driving a Transit van at almost twice the legal limit.
Smak had 65 microgrammes of alcohol recorded in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Assisted by an interpreter, Smak pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates on Wednesday, May 5.
He must pay a £600 fine and was disqualified for 17 months. He must also pay charges of £145.