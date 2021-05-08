As the excitement of the Senedd election calms electoral staff will be back by their ballot boxes on Sunday (May 9) to count the votes for the region’s police and crime commissioner.
There are four candidates in the running for the Dyfed-Powys position including the incumbent Dafydd Llywelyn from Llandysul, hoping to return as the Plaid Cymru candidate.
Also bidding for votes on May 6 were Conservative candidate Jon Burns, whose address is given as Brecon and Radnorshire; Welsh Liberal Democrats Glyn Preston from Montgomeryshire and Labour and Co-operative Party candidate – Philippa Ann Thompson who lives in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency.
From the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire count in Haverfordwest on Friday (May 7) turnout was said to be 51.14 per cent with 31,174 ballot papers to go through to the next stage of counting.
Ballot verification begins at 9am on Sunday, May 9 at constituency count centres in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, with counting expected to start at around 1pm.
The results are expected around 6pm with candidates and the formal declaration being made at the Ceredigion count in Llandysul by returning officer Eifion Evans, chief executive of Ceredigion County Council.
A statement of the results will be made at the other counting centres.
The new police and crime commissioner will then take part in the swearing of the oath and the new term of office starts seven days later on May 13 2021.
