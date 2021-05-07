A 68-YEAR-OLD fundraiser is going round in circles as she aims to reach the dizzy heights of £40,000 for a charity close to her heart.

Susan McKehon is undertaking a virtual journey of 914 miles - the distance along a leading Catholic pilgrimage route between France and Spain - to help the Bone Cancer Research Trust via the Daniel Bridle Memorial Fund.

She is now well over the 500-mile mark and has crossed the virtual border between the two countries by taking to the roads and lanes around her home at Pentlepoir in 0.6 mile circuits.

Sports photographer Susan and her husband Brian have been long-time fundraisers for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, inspired by the death of 18-year-old Daniel Bridle from Saundersfoot.

The couple have held raffles, garden parties and bucket collections in local supermarkets to help the charity, but these methods were put on hold by coronavirus restrictions.

So Susan was determined to carry on raising money for the trust and came up with her 'going round in circles' challenge with the aim of raising £40,000.

This is to help Daniel's mother, Caroline, achieve her target of raising £100,000 during her lifetime to support research into osteosarcoma which claimed the teenager's life in 2014.

Susan said: "Daniel’s story has been an inspiration to others. His legacy of bravery and courage has been an inspiration of comfort and healing to so many people trying to work through problems of their own.

"Daniel never gave up and his legacy demands that neither should we in the fight against osteosarcoma."

You can follow Susan's progress on her Facebook page - Susan McKehon and also on her justgiving page

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-mckehon1

*The pilgrimage route Susan is following is the Way of St James from Paris to Santiago de Compostela in north-western Spain. It is second only to those who visit St Peter's in Rome.