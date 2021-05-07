Plaid Cymru’s candidate, Cris Tomos,said that he had seen an excellent campaign on the doorstep with many young people showing an interest in the party.
“When we were out canvassing a lot of young people liked the idea of more independence for Wales," he said.
“The doorstep has been excellent. The amount of placard requests was great.
“We used Facebook and on line forms for these [because of Covid] and we have had a lot of interest from young people through Facebook. It’s that youth vote we are focussing on.”
Cllr Tomos said that being a county councillor and a well-known community activist in north Pembrokeshire had been helpful in his campaign.
“I would have hoped that people know of me, especially in north Pembrokeshire,” he said.
“Being in the county council and the cabinet, and also as a local activist in the community, means that people are familiar with my name and that does make a difference.
“We are seeing a building of our base in Preseli Pembrokeshire.”