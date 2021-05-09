Luxurious Magazine recently published 'places to visit and things to experience' in Pembrokeshire, as it looked at some of the county's highlights.
For us, everything to see and do is round the corner, or a drive away. Is it so close that we don't get to appreciate it?
Luxurious Magazine said: "Pembrokeshire is packed with rich culture and heritage, offers adrenalin-fuelled experiences, first class wellness retreats that we are sure will spark many readers' interest after the year most of us have had."
The magazine talks of the coastline, one we've all been up and down, nature-spotting, a trip to St Davids, seeing the Atlantic grey seals.
Along the coastline, of course, are the beaches. Marloes, West Angle Bay and Pwllgwaelod are the three that the magazine thinks will be busiest ahead of the predicted 'staycation' summer.
The Welsh Water Adventure and the redevelopment at Saundersfoot Harbour are exciting and upcoming for both locals and visitors.
Luxurious Magazine even looks at the food and drink producers of the county, from Bug Farm Foods to Lochmeyler Farm Ice Cream.
