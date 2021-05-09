As lockdown continues to ease, Skomer Island reopened its doors on April 26, and has welcomed thousands of visitors since, with one of the busiest periods for the island in years.

When the first boat left North Haven on Monday, April 26, it brought to Skomer the first visitors to the island since September 2019.

It certainly was a sought after trip out, as in the first week alone of reopening, Skomer Island welcomed 849 guests.

Skomer's new online booking system has also proved to be very popular too, as places to visit seem to go incredibly quickly.

A spokesperson from the island said: "Feedback we’ve received from day visitors has been overwhelmingly positive! For those who have made the crossing to Skomer before, there has very much been a sense of returning home.

"Whilst those exploring the island for the first time have remarked how the place and the wildlife completely exceeded their expectations."

Beth Thompson, visitor officer at Skomer Island said: "The team over on Skomer have been delighted to finally welcome day visitors back to the island, which is managed by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

"Even whilst donning face coverings, there’s been no mistaking the looks of excitement on our guests’ faces as they’ve arrived from Martins Haven.

"With crystal clear skies, glorious sunshine, and wildlife in abundance, it’s safe to say that our first visitors since September 2019 had a day to remember!

"Skomer really is not the same without visitors, and we’d like to thank everybody who has supported us over this last year. We truly cannot wait to meet you all on the infamous North Haven steps very soon!"