Paul Davies said it was both an honour and a privilege to have been re-elected to represent Preseli Pembrokeshire at the Senedd.
Mr Davies had a convincing victory with 12,295 votes. Labour’s Jackie Jones received next largest amount of votes with 10,895.
Plaid Cymru increased its Pembrokeshire vote significantly from the last election, with Cris Tomos gaining 6,135 votes.
Alan Dennison, for Reform UK got 1,239 votes and Tina Roberts, Liberal Democrats, 952.
Mr Davies said that he was committed to representing everyone in Pembrokeshire regardless of whether they voted for him or not.
He said he would provide a strong voice for the county in Cardiff Bay and campaign to bring services back to Withybush Hospital and for more investment in the county.
“I will continue to represent everyone in Preseli Pembrokeshire, whether they voted for me or not,” he told the Western Telegraph.
Mr Davies said that he had not taken it as a given that he would retain his seat.
“I take nothing for granted,” he said. “We had to work very hard to persuade people to support us. I am delighted that they decided to do so.”
Mr Davies said that he would speak out for Pembrokeshire in Cardiff Bay.
“I am committed to protecting our services,” he said. “I want to see services returned to Withybush Hospital. I will be putting pressure on whoever forms our new government to see investment in Pembrokeshire and to protect our local services.”