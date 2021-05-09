The toilets at Milford Haven cemetery were vandalised at some point between 5pm and 8pm on the evening of Thursday, May 6.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been informed and are 'investigating the damage.'

This follows previous similar incidents of toilets damage in nearby Neyland and Gelliswick, and only a matter of weeks following the vandalism of a baby's grave in Milford Haven.

According to Dyfed-Powys Police, the vandalism which occurred was 'someone ripped two wooden boards off the doors and damaged two PVC windows.'

Chair of the cemetery, councillor Colin Sharp said: "I am really annoyed by this mindless vandalism.

"We have had to board up the desecrated toilets, rendering them unusable.

"The damage was extensive and will cost a great amount of money to repair."

"We have discussed CCTV but we have had objections as it is a sensitive area. But if the vandalism carries on, we may have no choice."

Mayor of Neyland, councillor Terry Davies said: "I am disgusted, utterly disgusted that anybody could have the audacity to go up to the cemetery and just recklessly smash windows and break all the wood down.

"Stones were thrown through the windows, and then for somebody to actually prise the wood off the doorframe, which is screwed on, that takes some force. It's not as if they didn't know what they were doing."

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information about the desecration is asked to contact police quoting DPP/0012/07/05/2021/01/C.

"This can be done online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."