The newly elected MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire will keep his council seat until the next election and plans to use his Pembrokeshire salary for charity and community work.
Sam Kurtz has been elected Conservative MS for the constituency, taking over the seat from Angela Burns who stood down, and he is also the current Pembrokeshire County Councillor for the Scleddau ward, after being elected in 2017.
Following the counting of the Senedd votes on May 7, which saw Mr Kurtz win 11, 240 votes, he told the local democracy reporting service that it had been confirmed by council chief executive Richard Brown that he could stay on the council but would not be eligible to stand for reflection as a sitting MS.
He added he wouuld like to do as Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies does, whose “council salary goes towards grant funding” for local charity and community work.
Mr Kurtz may have to “forgo” committee work but was happy the Conservative group at the council had “enough capable people” to take over.
Of the Senedd result he said he was “overwhelmed, honoured and there’s a realisation that the hard work begins now.” He thanked the people of the constituency for “putting their trust in me” as he also paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of Mrs Burns.
“If I can do the job half as good as her, I would be pleased with what I can do,” he said.
