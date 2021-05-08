Plaid Cymru, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have all gained regional seats for the Mid and West Wales region.
In the regional ballot, voters choose from a list of party or independent candidates to represent the region.
The Mid and West Wales Region includes the following constituencies within five counties: • Brecon and Radnorshire • Carmarthen East and Dinefwr • Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire • Ceredigion • Dwyfor Meirionnydd • Llanelli • Montgomeryshire • Preseli Pembrokeshire.
Elected to the regional seats yesterday were Labour’s Eluned Morgan and Joyce Watson, Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Arthur Campbell and the Welsh Liberal Democrats’ Jane Dodds.