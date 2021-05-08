Mothers-to-be will once again be allowed to have their partners support them at essential hospital appointments.
From Monday, May 10, the Hywel Dda University Health Board says birthing partners will be able to attend all antenatal appointments and both the 12 week and 20 week scans.
A spokesperson for the health board said: "We know that this has been an extremely anxious time for those of you who have given birth during the pandemic, and to those currently expecting, and thank everyone for their understanding during these difficult times."
Further changes to the visitation rules will allow mothers to have the afterbirth support they need.
Currently there is still designated times for visiting inpatients and other restrictions on the labour ward which will be in place for the foreseeable future.
Hywel Dda health board is updating its visiting policy under the guidelines of the Welsh government.
For more information visit their website at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/restarting-services/restarting-services-a-m-folder/maternity/.