Stack Rocks in St Govan's has been compared to a tropical destination in the Philippines and the likeness is uncanny.
Since a staycation is most likely on the cards for a lot of Brits, Samsung decided to take a bunch of pictures from around the UK and liken them to beautiful destinations across the world.
Even though the photos of Stack Rocks in St Govans and Palawan in the Phillipines show some clear differences, with the waves crashing against the land in Stack Rocks and the ocean looking rather mild and idyllic in Palawan, there are some obvious similarities.
Both of the locations show these rare land formations isolated in the ocean, and all sorts of different shades of blue can be seen in both photos of the sea.
Some other comparisons included, Devon being compared to Brazil, Bournemouth likened to the Seychelles islands, and even an overcast picture of Snowdonia was compared to the mountains of Argentina.
A spokesperson for the company said: "International travel might be on the hold, but there are also some untapped local beauty spots around the UK that might temporarily make you feel like you’re abroad this May, without the need to pack your passport."
The pictures taken were made with Samsung's latest gadget, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.