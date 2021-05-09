This time last year Llanteg's Chloe Wilson had no idea she would would be handing in a dissertation for a degree in business and management, but that's exactly what she has done this week.
After studying a HND qualification in Pembrokeshire College, Chloe was given the opportunity to transfer onto a final year course at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, where her interest in an eco friendly lifestyle was sparked.
Chloe said: "I had no idea I would have done a degree a few years ago, but now I have, I am so happy with my decision. I have learnt a lot about sustainability after studying different modules and just finished my dissertation entitled Reuse Behaviour: A Study on Consumer Perception of Reusable Containers."
In Chloe's dissertation she compared zero-waste shoppers to general shoppers and received support from zero-waste stores in Tenby (The Little Pantry), Narberth and Cardigain (Happy Planet Green Store) and Carmarthen (The Green Scoop). All of these shops want to see the eradication of plastic packaging.
"It was really interesting to understand the different motivations for people’s shopping behaviours. Going forward the use of reusable containers could help eliminate the excessive use of single-use plastic which is a major global environment issue. However my dissertation found that convenience for consumers is the number one factor in purchasing decisions," said Chloe.
Against the odds, as she took on a degree during the pandemic, Chloe says she now feels prepared for working life outside of university.