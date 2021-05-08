The same vessel that was rescued last week due to engine failure by St Davids lifeboat has today been rescued by Newquay lifeboat.
On Sunday, May 2, the St Davids RNLI team went to the aid of the vessel after reports stated it was suffering from engine failure, and had a rope stuck in its running gear.
The 9m sailing yacht was once again called out to rescue this morning at around 9am. This time the Newquay RNLI team ventured out to save the people onboard the yacht, and said someone had fallen ill on the casualty vessel.
The boat is now being taken into safety in Aberystwyth. Our video on this page shows the recovery vehicle getting back into position awaiting the return of the lifeboat later on.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said it is not uncommon for call outs to the same casualty vessel to occur.