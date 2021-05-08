A new online safety survey, inspired by the tragic death of Sarah Everard, has been set up in Pembroke Dock.
In March Cllr Joshua Beynon started planning the survey and said: "With all the news around Sarah Everard I wanted to see what would make you feel safer locally in Pembroke Dock.
"It’s not up to me to tell you what would make you feel safe so I want to hear from you.
"I can’t promise you that I will be able to change things but I want to listen and see what we can push forward together."
During the last month he has created the survey and welcomed feedback from some people in town, making it ready for the public to fill in.
The survey only takes a few minutes to do, and had 27 responses in the first two days of its release.
Results should be collected in a month's time.
To take part follow this link.