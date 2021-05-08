Those wishing to use public transport to get to a hospital appointment or other health-related trips are being urged to plan their route with the myhealthjourney interactive website.

The website offers updates on travel news, and aims to get the user to their destination faster, and safely.

Jo Foxall, managing director of Traveline Cymru, said: "This tool will not only assist those attending health sites in providing a potentially faster, cheaper option than driving, but will enable health sites to benefit from less overcrowded car parks, reduced congestion, and better air quality. It will also help those who are unable to drive after certain appointments to get home safely."

Dr Tom Porter, consultant in public health medicine and lead for Healthy Travel Wales echoed Jo's points, and said as the weather improves and Covid-19 restrictions ease he hopes to see more people using healthier modes of transport.

This may include cycling or walking to an appointment, which would have environmental benefits such as reducing air pollution. The website would help people find the best route for using this transport.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board has been working with Traveline Cymru to bring this service to the public.

Although restrictions have been eased with residents able to travel freely throughout Wales and the rest of the UK, this service is generally for key workers or those making health-related journeys. However it hopes to offer more services to the general public in the future.

For more information to help you travel safely Transport for Wales has compiled a handy list of FAQs, with guidance including what safety measures have been introduced on board services to help keep you and transport staff safe.

To view the site, visit myhealthjourney.traveline.cymru