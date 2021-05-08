A man has been charged with rape after a large police presence and search in Lampeter on Thursday, May 6.
Police say they arrested Saul Henvey, 45, of Tregaron on Friday morning. He is due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on Monday, May 10.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys police said: "We continue to provide specialist support to the victim.
"We would once again like to thank the public for your assistance in this investigation."
Various road checks were conducted along the A485, south of Llangeitho as part of this investigation.
Dyfed-Powys police also issued a warning to drivers not to pick up hitchhikers as they searched for the suspect around Forest Road, Lampeter.
