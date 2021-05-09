By simply walking up and down the stairs people across the country could raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, as its Walk Wales challenge returns this year.

Every year the challenge has a different theme, and this year they have chosen castles. Pembroke Castle made it into their top 12 choices for iconic Welsh castles.

The charity would like people to reach a walking target that is the equivalent distance of the following options:

Other options include:

o Carreg Cennen Castle to Pembroke Castle: 50 miles (114,000 steps)

o Dinas Bran Castle to Caergwrle Castle: 16 miles (36,000 steps)

o Caernarfon Castle to Gwrych Castle: 35 miles (80,000 steps)

o Caerphilly Castle to Llansteffan Castle: 75 miles (171,500 steps)

o Powis Castle to Kidwelly Castle: 100 miles (229,000) steps

o Harlech Castle to Cardiff Castle: 150 miles (343,000 steps)

Last year the virtual campaign raised a grand total of £32,000 for the charities services, and had 500 people participate in the event.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The challenge allows walkers a chance to set themselves a target based on the number of steps they could achieve over a one-month period from the comfort of their own homes. Each target is the equivalent of a walk between iconic Welsh castles and can be achieved at home, in the garden or during exercise, however they would like."

The challenge will take place during the month of June and entry is £10, however, participants are encouraged to set up their own fundraising page. Walk Wales allows participants to virtually walk the equivalent distance between some of Wales’ beautiful castles.

90 per cent of participants who took part in the Wales Air Ambulance’s first-ever Walk Wales were fundraising for the Charity for the first time.

The fundraisers, which were aged between two and 94, came out in force to show their support to the lifesaving charity.

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance Fundraising Manager, said: “The Virtual Walk Wales challenge during 2020 was a massive success. To raise £32,000 in just a month is incredible but to hear that it was the first time 90 per cent of the people taking part had fundraised for us makes it even more special.

“We would like our supporters to once again put on their walking shoes and take part in this year’s challenge, especially during our 20th anniversary. Walk Wales is a perfect fundraiser for all ages and the participant can set themselves a target based on the number of steps they think they could achieve.

“The past year has been tough for everyone but focusing on a new challenge, or learning a new skill, can help to keep us motivated as we move to more positive times ahead.”

All participants will receive a locally made, sustainable medal and e-certificate for their efforts.

The Charity is offering free entry to schools and youth groups to take part in this year’s Walk Wales.

It is important that Government guidance is followed while undertaking this challenge.

For more information on how to sign up to Walk Wales visit www.walesairambulance.com