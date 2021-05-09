Pembroke town councillor Melanie Phillips' is on target to raising £1000 for Withybush hospital after revealing her inner most thoughts in an autobiography.
There are just 25 copies of the book left, with 175 copies already sold.
Mel, who lives in Harcourt Terrace, Pembroke wrote the book Under House Arrest and released it in November last year.
A review of the book said: " Sometimes sad; frequently funny; often political - but always honest, Mel catalogues her thoughts and experiences as she is forced to live through the pandemic with only herself for company."
At £5 a piece the book is available from Londis at East End Square, the Cutting Room and Town Hall Pembroke.