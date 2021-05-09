Starting in Fishguard a number of online events presenting and discussing the importance of Pembrokeshire's port communities will be happening.
These free online events will help create a documentary called 'Ports, Past and Present', which hopes to boost tourism in Pembrokeshire and parts of Ireland.
A spokesperson for the project said: "Over the next few weeks project staff led by Professor Mary-Ann Constantine at the Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies will be organising a series of free on-line presentations and discussions exploring the outstanding natural heritage and history of the three Welsh port towns of Fishguard, Holyhead and Pembroke Dock with the help of people who live and work there."
The documentary will be made by University College Cork in partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Aberystwyth University, and Wexford County Council.
Those wishing to attend can do so by visiting this link https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/fishguard-abergwaun-port-fest-2021-tickets-152083412581 and joining its first event on Friday, May 14.