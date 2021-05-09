PETER Bowen's gruelling seven-and-a-half-hour journey proved worthwhile as Game Line took the win in the feature Norfolk National last week.

The 600-mile round trip to Fakenham was rewarded as the north Pembrokeshire trainer scooped the £10,982 first prize with the seven year-old chaser.

Game Line has placed in his six previous starts since joining the stables, including two wins already this year, after wins at Carlisle and Newton Abbot.

He took the Fakenham distance classic in grand style, running out an impressive seven-and-a-half-length winner, under the trainer's son James Bowen.

"It was a great ride by James, but we won't say that to him," Bowen, of Little Newcastle, said.

"It's our longest journey, from one end of the country to another, but the prize-money attracts us here.

"The short leg was getting here, so victory is definitely a bit of compensation for the journey back."

Bowen could target big summer prizes with Game Line, who has not finished out of the first three since joining the yard.

He added: "The further he goes the better he is, and he seems to go on any ground. We'll enter him for the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter."

The previous day had seen Statuario, trained by Peter Bowen, take second place at Warwick, with jockey Sean Bowen.

A few days earlier, the Bowen-trained Montanna had also finished second at Uttoxeter, again with Sean Bowen in the saddle.