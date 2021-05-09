RNLI fundraiser, Harry Lidgley was welcomed into Pembrokeshire with heavy winds and scattered showers today.

However, he was undeterred by the weather and said he was enjoying his ninth day cycling around the UK in order to hit a fundraising target of £5,000 for the RNLI.

Harry said: "I am planning to visit all the land based RNLI lifeboats in the UK within 42 days, yesterday was tough because I was soaked all the way through with heavy rain in Wales. Although I have been working as a Deliveroo cyclist in Cambridge it doesn't really prepare you for the steep inclines of some places, because Cambridge is a very flat location."

So far Harry has cycled around 1300km from Poole in the south of England to get here, and hopes to reach Fishguard before he finishes cycling today.

Our news team met up with him on Clay lane in Pembroke in between visiting Tenby lifeboat station and Angle.

Harry said: "I have never been to Tenby before but it was really nice, all the coloured houses were lovely to see, and I was able to talk to some RNLI members at the lifeboat station there, it's great to have the support."

Tonight he is likely to be camping out somewhere in Pembrokeshire, along with his support buddy Oliver Dawe-Lane, who cycled the first stretch of his journey with him.

So far Harry and Oli's justgiving page has raised £1,745, to help them reach their target of £5,000 you can donate on the website www.justgiving/fundraising/gblifeboatcycle.