Access to the Military Cemetery in Pembroke Dock has been blocked for more than five days after a tree was damaged during recent storms.
A spokesperson for Pembroke Dock Town Council said: "It has been identified that a large tree on the west wall of the Military Cemetery has taken damage losing a limb to the floor and two damaged limbs remaining in the tree.
"To ensure the safety of visitors to the Military Cemetery the gates have been closed until the damaged limbs have been made safe and removed."
As of yet the town council has not received a time scale for when the cemetery will be reopened. There is currently fencing barring entrance into the cemetery, which usually receives daily visitors.