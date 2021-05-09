HAVERFORDWEST County were unable to halt in-form Newtown's charge to the play-offs in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Bluebirds' disappointing form since the league split means that they have dropped to ninth place, with one game to go.

Ben Fawcett had equalised for the Bluebirds, but first half goals from Tyrone Ofori and Shane Sutton won it for the Robins.

Newtown made the perfect start as Ofori volleyed home Craig Williams' corner kick after just three minutes at Bridge Meadow.

The Bluebirds, however, responded on 17 minutes as Elliot Scotcher's corner was met by Ben Fawcett at the front post to equalise.

Minutes later Jordan Evans almost restored the Robins' lead as he headed a great over the crossbar from just six yards out.

Kieran Mills-Evans then chested goalwards from a Robins free-kick, but Polish stopper Wojciech Gajda pushed the ball wide.

Ofori also headed towards goal, but Gajda tipped it around the post - but from the resulting corner, Sutton snuck in to head home.

Wayne Jones' men responded well and Dan Summerfield fizzed a half volley just over the visitors' crossbar from 30 yards out

Alaric Jones then clipped an inch-perfect ball for Corey Shephard, but his free header was saved by home keeper Dave Jones.

Scotcher’s left-foot volley flew wide also flew wide for the Bluebirds – and they were still very much in contention at the break.

Newtown had the first chance of the second half as Kieran Mills-Evans got himself free to head over the bar at the near post.

A defensive mix up in the Robins' defence almost left a tap in for Danny Williams, but Jones recovered well to deny him a goal.

Keeper Jones also clawed the ball from off the line from Williams, and the linesman ruled that the ball had not crossed the line.

The Bluebirds had another golden chance as Summerfield's cross was met by Cameron Keetch, but his effort went just wide.

Despite a handful of late half chances, the Bluebirds couldn’t make a breakthrough, and Newtown held on for the three points.

Haverfordwest will be keen to end their campaign on a high when they face Cefn Druids at Bridge Meadow on Saturday.

HAVERFORDWEST: Wojciech Gajda; Daniel Summerfield (Sean Pemberton 81); Alaric Jones; Scott Tancock; Ricky Watts (Capt); Corey Shephard: Kurtis Rees; Elliot Scotcher (Cameron Keetch 75); Danny Williams: Ben Fawcett (Marcus Griffiths 87); Jack Wilson. Subs not used: Josh Le Grice; Trystan Jones; Nicky Palmer; Daniel James.

NEWTOWN: Dave Jones: Craig Williams (capt); Kieran Mills-Evans; Shane Sutton; Callum Roberts: Nick Rushton (Jamie Breeze 80); Ryan Edwards (James O’Neill); Alex Fletcher; Fumpa Mwande (Sean McAllister 70); Jordan Evans; Tyrone Ofari. Subs not used: Kham Steventon; Jake Phillips; Alfie Jones.