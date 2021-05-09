Police and Crime Commissioner votes across Wales were counted on Sunday (May 9) and the person taking on the job for Dyfed-Powys announced.
Incumbent Dafydd Llywelyn of Plaid Cymru will take on the role for a second term as he is declared the winner at the count centre in Llandysul.
The overall voting result – after first and second preference votes were counted – was Dafydd Llywelyn 96488 and Jon Burns 77408.
PCCs are elected to oversee how crime is tackled in a specific police force area with the aim of cutting crime as well as ensuring the police force is effective.
Residents in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys all have a say in who takes on the job of Police and Crime Commissioner of Dyfed-Powys.
The first preference results in Preseli Pembrokeshire were Jon Burns (Conservative) 11707, Dafydd Llywelyn (Plaid Cymru) 7365, Tomos Preston (Lib Dem) 1431 and Philippa Thompson (Labour) 9335. The second preference results were Burns 1397 and Llywelyn 4788.
In Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire the first preference results were Jon Burns (Conservative) 11941, Dafydd Llywelyn 8611, Tomos Preston (Lib Dem) 1274 and Philippa Thompson (Labour) 8361. The second preference results were Burns 1208 and Llywelyn 4168.
In Ceredigion the first preference results were Burns 6021, Llywelyn 15945, Preston 3016 and Thompson 4060. The second preference results were Burns 867 and Llywelyn 2898.
There are two voting constituencies in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr and Llanelli – and Powys – Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire.
