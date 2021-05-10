A woman from Milford has run the coast path in 51 and a half hours without sleep.

Sanna Duthie, 32 had attempted the run once before, but had to abandon it after horrendous weather conditions after 63 miles.

She is only the second person to run the whole of the 186-mile path.

Amazingly she outdid the previous record set by Richard Simpson who ran it in 64 hours and 32 minutes, and ran to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

Sanna has smashed her fundraising target of £2,000 by raising an amazing £3,586.

As an ultra-runner, she has previously completed a 100-mile run in under 28 hours.

Before the run Sanna said: “I am very nervous but feeling determined and strong. I've trained over 300 miles a month since March 2020, so I've done all the training I can.

"I would have liked to have gone to the gym, but I’ve done what I can at home. I've been out on difference sections of the coast path since restrictions have eased and it's in good condition.”

Sanna completed the run on Saturday morning, May 8, and began the run a little less than three days before, knocking 13 hours off the previous record.

Katie Macro, Wales Air Ambulance South West Wales community co-ordinator, said: “We’re so grateful to Sanna for taking on this huge challenge once again. Her determination is outstanding, and she has so far raised an amazing amount for our lifesaving charity.

“Despite the horrendous weather during her last attempt she managed to run over 63 miles and only stopped the record attempt when it became unsafe to continue. Her determination is inspiring.

“For Sanna to choose to raise money for our lifesaving service at the same time is incredible.

"We are so grateful for her support and we’d like to wish her all the best. Thank you to everyone who has supported Sanna and continue to support her with her fundraiser."

You can show your support to Sanna by donating to her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanna-duthie2.