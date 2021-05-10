A PEMBROKESHIRE veterinary surgeon has been fined and had points added to his licence for speeding.
In December last year, 48-year-old Graham Stewart Fowke from Redstone, Narberth, was caught speeding while driving on the A40 adjacent to Nantyci showground, Carmarthen.
Fowke's speed was recorded by laser as 80mph on the dual carriageway.
He had previously pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure on March 22 to exceeding the 70mph limit on the road.
On Wednesday, May 5, Haverfordwest Magistrates ordered Fowke to pay a fine of £381 and surcharges amounting to £128. He also had three points added to his licence.
Fowke was not disqualified for driving due to the nature of the service he provides.
Mitigating circumstances taken into account included Fowke providing a specialist service to the rural community over the three counties and his having taken part in significant volunteering work.
