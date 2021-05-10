A Pembrokeshire resident has snapped extraordinary photos of baby herons in their nest in the wild.
The pictures show crystal clear images of the two youngsters sitting in their nest.
The images were captured by Richard Rees, of Neyland.
A keen photographer, Richard regularly posts photos to his Instagram account @capturingtheshire.
Richard told the Western Telegraph: "I only take photos of Pembrokeshire. It’s my therapy and I travel all over the county looking for the unusual."
There are a variety of herons that can be found in Wales including grey, green and purple herons as well as egrets and bitterns.