Pembroke Dock has lost one if its most loyal supporters with the death of Ron Garner-Watts.

Twice mayor of the town – between 2005-2006 and again in 2008-2009, he was also a passionate supporter of many organisations in the town – not least the Pembroke Dock Museum Trust and later the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre. He was honorary curator of the Gun Tower Museum.

As a very new army recruit on his first posting, Ron Garner-Watts came to Pembroke Dock to join his Royal Artillery unit – the well-remembered 22 Light Anti-Aircraft Regiment - in 1957.

His fascination with the military history of the town which later became his family home has led, over 60 years later, to the publication of a very detailed history of the military connections, in his aptly titled book ‘Garrison Town’.

Sadly before it could be published Ron’s health failed and he moved to Brooklands Residential Home in Saundersfoot. However his daughter, Tracy, arranged for its publication last year.

“Dad was known for his honesty and straight-talking and he loved Pembroke Dock and gave a lot of his time to projects in the town and to helping the people.

“It was his dream to get his book about Pembroke Dock published, I’m just sorry that his illness meant he didn’t know that his dream had come true.

“When my mum died, after a short illness, dad’s poor health spiralled rapidly. I want dad to be remembered in a positive way and for all the good he did – and not for his illness. “

Martin Cavaney a trustee at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre added: “Ron was a genuinely nice man, and although he wasn’t born in Pembroke Dock he took the town to his heart.

“He played a part in so many organisations, the Royal Artillery Association, British Legion, Town Council and the Museum Trust, even writing a history of the Garrison.

“Pembroke Dock owes him so much respect for the contribution he made to the community.”

Ron served as a town councillor for many years; wearing the mayoral chain on two occasions, with his late wife Val, as his side. Throughout that time he served alongside Pembroke Dock Town Council stalwart Cllr Pam George – herself a serving member for 43 years.

Pam, who was also a trustee of Pembroke Dock Museum Trust when Ron was the museum’s curator, remembers him as ‘a true gentleman’.

“It was very sad to hear of Ron’s recent passing. He was a great character and a true gentleman.

“He loved the history of this town and its military connections. I always enjoyed listening to his stories about the history of Pembroke Dock accumulated over many years and he was my good friend and colleague on Pembroke Dock Town Council. He was the perfect ambassador for the town.

“His book about the military history of Pembroke Dock will stand as tribute to a true gentleman.”

The funeral will take place on Monday, May 17 at Parc Gwyn crematorium at 11.30am.

Copies of Ron’s book Garrison Town cost £10 and are available from the family via daughter Tracy Davies on tracyjeandavies@gmail.com; also from the Pembroke Dock Town Council office in Dimond Street, the town’s Heritage Centre in the Dockyard Chapel and Pennar Post Office.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18906699.pembroke-docks-military-history-published-tribute-author-ron-garner-watts/