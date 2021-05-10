AN urgent appeal has been launched to replace a town's damaged defibrillator.

The machine outside the Queens Hall in Narberth was correctly used in a medical emergency on Friday evening, but then became unusable because of water damage.

A gofundme campaign is now underway to raise the £1,000 needed to replace the defibrillator, which was funded by the British Heart Foundation's No Time to Wait appeal in 2013.

Anneka Hopson-Griffiths, who is co-ordinating the appeal, said: "It was quite rightly used on Friday evening in an emergency, but unfortunately was found the next day in the town after being out in heavy rain for over 15 hours so is unusable due to water.

"Everyone understands that this was a genuine mistake after it being used.

"Today this machine was needed again within the town centre and with the closest one a little further away, with quick access to a car, it really does make you realise how much a defibrillator in our town centre is needed.

"We are looking to replace this machine by the end of this week so every little penny will help for this, and as a community I’m sure we can raise £1,000 that is needed.

"Nobody ever knows who and when they’ll need this machine again."

You can contribute to the fund here https://www.gofundme.com/f/defibrillator-narberth?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer