A project preserving and restoring the historic medieval town walls of Pembroke is looking for a new chairperson and trustees.
The Pembroke Town Wall Trust will hold its first annual meeting in two years tonight, where they will have two years worth of accounts to run through.
A spokesperson for the trust said: "Annual general meetings and events were obviously not possible in 2020 owing to the dangerous and unpredictable nature of the Covid pandemic. Hopefully interesting plans can be made in the coming year. The procedural part of the meeting shouldn't take too long and then we will hold an open discussion on our plans for the future and a question and answer session from our members."
If you are interested in this event please email pembroketwt@gmail.com and details will be sent to join the zoom meeting at 6pm.
For more information visit the trusts website at https://www.pembroketownwallstrust.org.uk/.