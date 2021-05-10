Haverfordwest Cricket Club has become a ECB Disability Champion Club.
As part of being an ECB Disability Champion Club, Haverfordwest CC will be running sessions for both adults and juniors with disabilities to come along and play cricket in a safe, inclusive environment starting from Wednesday, May 20.
The sessions will be run by disability coach Colin William.
The club wrote on their Twitter page: "We are delighted to announce that Haverfordwest CC has become an ECB Disability Champion Club.
"We applied to the ECB Champion Club scheme and found out we were successful in March."
The club have pedigree in encouraging and supporting disabled people to play cricket.
"Haverfordwest CC have been a Disability Hub for the Welsh Disability Cricket side for the last few years, hosting training as well as a few games.
"Colin's son Kieran plays for our Thirds as well as Cricket Wales Disability.
"Along with Kieran we've had members Ryan, Joe, Harry & Logan all represent Cricket Wales Disability in either hard or soft ball cricket over the last few seasons."
Both sessions will be held on Wednesdays. Juniors will run from 6 to 7pm and adult sessions will go from 7 till 8pm.
All levels of abilities are invited.
To find our more information either contact Colin at cgw48@btinternet.com or get in touch with the club at @HaverfordwestCC.