Milford Haven Police have confirmed that a warrant was successfully executed at a property on the Mount Estate.
The Response Team partnered with the Neighbourhood Policing Unit for the execution of the warrant.
Milford Haven Police also gave thanks to the armed response vehicle and police dog Monty for their work in the raid.
The warrant was allowed due to the suspicion of class A and B drugs being present at the property.
The drugs were found and seized by the police, along with thousands of pounds in cash discovered.