As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across Wales, the Torch Theatre has announced that socially distanced Youth Theatre classes will return from Tuesday, May 11.

Led by Torch Youth Theatre and education officers, Chloe Wheeler and Johnny Lock, the Youth Theatre is open to members aged seven to 18, with seniors meeting weekly on Tuesday evenings from 4.30pm and juniors from 10am on Sunday mornings.

The classes give members the opportunity to develop their theatrical skills, play drama games, make new friends and most importantly, have fun while being creative.

Newcomers of all abilities are welcome to join the groups.

The classes will adhere to the Welsh Government Covid-19 guidelines with limited places available within each session.

The theme of the new term is focused on the Milford Haven Memory Box, a project that was originally planned prior to the tier four lockdown in December.

The memory box has been supported by the Milford Haven Working Together Fund and it aims to tell the stories of the Milford Haven community from past and present, which will then be turned into a creative piece of work presented by the Youth Theatre.

Chloe Wheeler said: "We are thrilled to be getting our fantastic Youth Theatre back at the Torch. It's been such a long winter and a hard few months especially for young people, so we are delighted to welcome back our seven to 18-year-olds in person.

"This term we will be focusing on our project Milford Haven Memory Box that aims to share stories and local memories of our town, then played out by our Youth Theatre members in the form of a film we can share with the community."

Places for the Torch Youth Theatre are very limited but there are currently a few spaces available for senior group one (school years seven to nine) and for both junior groups.

The term will run for six weeks and costs £30 per participant. New participants are welcome to try the first session back for free to see if they'd like to commit to the term.

All enquiries and booking requests must go through the Torch Youth Theatre team, so contact Chloe on 07841 830346 or email education@torchtheatre.co.uk