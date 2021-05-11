Neyland beat Bronwydd and Lawrenny beat Llandysul to make it through to the next round of the national Voneus Village Cup.
Neyland won by 98 runs finishing on 160-9 to Bronwydd's 62 all out, whilst Lawrenny beat Llandysul within 24 overs after bowling them out for 82.
Elswhere, Carew’s game away at Drefach was called off, whilst Cresselly received a bye through to the next round.
Neyland were put into bat, and made a score of 160-9 in 40 overs. Their best scorers were Brad McDermott-Jenkins with 40, and Nick Koomen, 38.
In repy Bronwydd's Nathan Banner made 19 and Jacob Jenkinson 15, but Ross Hardy and Andrew Miller combined to take seven wickets, returning figures of 4-5 and 3-11 respectively.
Meanwhile Llandysul batted first, making 82 from 26.3 overs. Jamie Lewis was the star performer with the ball, taking five wickets.
When Lawrenny came to bat it was Harry Thomas who did the most damage, making 52, and helping steer them to victory within 24 overs.
Round three of the cup is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 23.
The Voneus Village Cup has been running for almost fifty years. Since 1972 clubs from villages across the British Isles battle for the chance to play in the final at Lords.
The cup is described as giving the opportunity to grassroots levels of the game, where even the smallest village team can ‘live the dream’ and tread the hallowed turf of Lords.