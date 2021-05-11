PLANS for a new super-hospital for the Hywel Dda University Health Board area are back on the agenda - and now the public is being asked to nominate its location.

Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) is asking for the public’s feedback in relation to its long-term strategy to develop and build a new hospital somewhere between, and including, St Clears and Narberth.

This location is the most central for most of the population in the south of the Hywel Dda area, and it was determined through the public consultation held in 2018.

The public is also being asked to nominate sites for a new hospital based on four criteria:

The nominated site must be within the zone between and including St Clears in Carmarthenshire and Narberth. This location is the most central to most of the population in the south of the Hywel Dda area.

The nominated site should be a minimum of 35 acres of reasonably developable land.

The nominated site should have realistic prospects of obtaining planning permission for a new hospital.

There should be appropriate transport infrastructure for a major hospital site.

The call for feedback is part of a more general six-week engagement exercise by the health board.

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “The global pandemic has had a major impact on all areas of our lives so it’s crucial that the health board considers, reflects and learns from this extraordinary period. This engagement exercise will allow the public to tell us in their own words how Covid-19 has affected their health and care, and access to it.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to participate because the feedback we receive will play a major role in helping shape future services. This in turn will allow us to deliver on our long-term commitment for a healthier mid and west Wales.

“I would also stress that this engagement exercise is part of an ongoing process. Over the coming months and years, we plan to engage with the public, stakeholders and partners on a wide variety of issues, such as service models. Everyone will have their chance to give their views and opinions because we are committed to continuous engagement with the public to ensure we provide the best possible care.”

The engagement exercise will run until Monday, June 21.

See: www.haveyoursay.hduhb.wales.nhs.uk; email hyweldda.engagement@wales.nhs.uk; or call 01554 899 056.