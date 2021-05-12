The people of Wales voted for a new government on the May 6.
The National Wales brings you an opportunity to discuss the results tonight, Wednesday May 12 at 7pm.
In the second National Conversation hosted by Wales' recently-launched news platform, The National Wales, presenter Jess Davies and The National Wales chief political commentator Theo Davies Lewis are joined by historian and academic Martin Johnes, campaigner and founder of the Privilege Cafe, Mymuna Soleman and Lloyd Warburton, the Aberystwyth student who has kept Wales updated with Covid statistics for the past 12 months.
We now know how the political parties in Wales will be represented at the Senedd for the next five years and the likely shape of the next Welsh Government.
Tonight's conversation takes a look back at Thursday's results, the constituency results and how the 20 list seats were won and lost.
But the main discussion point will be the shape and political direction of the next Welsh Government.
Join in the event by following this link http://Bit.ly/NationalConversation2
Your questions and opinions are eagerly awaited.