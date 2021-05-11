Police have made an appeal after two large concrete urns were callously destroyed in broad daylight in Haverfordwest.
Police are appealing to anyone who knows anything about the incident which took place Friday, March 29.
Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement saying: “At about 3.20pm on Monday 29th March 2021, damage was caused to two large decorative concrete urns situated outside a property on Goat Street, Haverfordwest."
Cllr Tom Tudor, whose ward the vandalism took place in, said: "An act of vandalism took place today (March 29) in Goat Street.
"Two concrete planters were smashed in broad daylight without a care in the world.
"If you have any information about their identity please contact me ASAP."
Western Telegraph reported on a spate of vandalism that took place at the start of April including trees being damaged, supermarket trollies dumped around the town and someone urinating through the letterbox of a person's home (reported in the newspaper on April 7).
The police added details of who to contact about the incident in Goat Street.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC David Norman 227 either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."