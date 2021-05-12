THREE members of a farming family are facing charges arising from the alleged fraudulent use of bovine ear tags.
In a prosecution brought by Pembrokeshire County Council, Charles Hartt, 73, of Narberth; Edward William Henry Hartt, 44, of Llanddewi Velfrey and Henry Hartt , 61, of Ciffig, Whitland are each charged with 31 offences relating to false representation.
They appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday May 6 when the case was adjourned to Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 24 for pleas to be heard.
They were all granted unconditional bail until that date.