As Covid-19 restrictions ease, more jobs are becoming available for the summer.

Ten vacancies that have recently been announced in Pembrokeshire are listed below:

1. Skilled Tradesman - Aaron Hay Construction

Last week this Pembrokeshire based construction company announced it is looking to expand all areas of their team.

New tradesman will be allowed to have use of the company vehicle - for more information and to apply, email aaron.hay@icloud.com.

2. Driver - Pembroke Cabs

Drivers are needed to cover school term-time, taking children to and from school Monday to Friday.

A spokesperson for the company said: "10 to 16 hours a week to be arranged. £10 per hour. (Additional hours and shifts available)

Self-Employed, we will fund your taxi badge.

Night Driver:

(full-time) on a self-employed basis £60 retainer or a third of takings (whichever is more).

We will fund your badge.

Weekend Driver:

Days or Nights!

Application by phone call only 07980 62 62 62 and ask for Nick."

3. Seasonal Assistant Warden and Visitor Services assistant - Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

If you fancy spending more time outdoors, a job as either a seasonal warden for the Pembrokeshire Coast or a visitor services assistant at the Castell Henllys Iron Age village may suit you best.

Applicants have until May 13 to apply and more information can be found on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park website.

4. Trainee Assistant Data Centre Engineer opportunity

Check out this scheme set up by the Welsh Government that pays for a young person's first six months in a job.

The #Kickstart Scheme creates job placements for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit, just like this Trainee Assistant Data Centre Engineer opportunity @Pembrokeshire



Contact your work coach for more details.



Visit: https://t.co/8QtVltCCNh#KickstartCymru #KickstartPembs pic.twitter.com/t15yQhHRB1 — JCP in West Wales (@JCPinWestWales) May 11, 2021

5. Job vacancies - Ascona Group Green Garage, Pembroke

The new Green Garage is set to open on June 1, and the company is still recruting members for their Fishbar.

You have until May 14 to apply, and a link to the application centre is found below.

https://www.asconagroup.co.uk/job-vacancies

6. Bar tenders and waiters - Kiln Park, Tenby

Kiln Park is set to open for the summer and is recruiting members for its catering team.

To apply follow this link .

7. Personal Assistant - Pembrokeshire County Council

Are your organisational skills something to be admired? Then a job as a personal assistant may be for you.

Pembrokeshire County Council has a number available across the county - to find out more click here.

Most of these jobs are part time and are convenient for those with a busy lifestyle.

8. Parent Governor - Harri Tudur School, Pembroke

This vacancy became available just a few days ago. For more details read the statement below.

9. Social Media assistant - Pembrokeshire College

Just a few days ago, Pembrokeshire College announced it was looking for a social media assistant who could help with creating engaging online campaigns to drive traffic to the website and to events such as open evenings.

To apply, visit the site below before May 23.

https://college.jobs.ac.uk/job/46424/social-media-assistant/?TrackID=13320&utm_source=widget&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=13320

10. Farming work - Emerald Grove Farm, Newcastle Emlyn

A spokesperson for this vacancy said:"We are a busy, family run dairy farm, milking 300 high yielding, pedigree cows.

We are currently looking for a general farmworker to join our busy team.

Competitive Salary & Accommodation Offered.

Duties to include:

General stock management.

Tractor work (full driving licence required).

Relief milking.

Experience preferred, but not essential as full training can be given.

For further details please contact: John Jones on 07974 294901 or 01239 682313. Alternatively, please forward your CV and contact details to clarejones-work@outlook.com."