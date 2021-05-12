AN exhibition of work by Simon Garrett opens at Oriel Q, Narberth tomorrow, Thursday May 13.

And a visit is certain to blow away the fog of lockdown with its mind-stretching work, collectively titled ‘What I dream about when I dream about flying’.

Carmarthen-based Simon’s show is full of enticing colours and shapes.

He uses a wide range of materials for his pieces, including paint, resin, wax, metal, glass, wood, plastic and even vegetables.

The exhibition continues until June 12, and Oriel Q is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm

Simon will be in the gallery in Market Street for a Meet the Artist session this Saturday, May 15, from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.`

"Simon`s work makes you reset your ideas about sculpture at the same time as his enticing colours and shapes tell you just to enjoy yourself in the dream landscapes he creates," said a spokeswoman for Oriel Q.

"One can follow the development of these imaginative objects in Simon`s sketchbooks which will also be on show, where interlocking, ever-changing lines create interesting spaces and a sense of constant movement.

"Thinking outside the box is good for everyone after months of Covid constraints, and this show is certainly a mind-stretcher, with Simon`s paintings, often using his fingers, having the same restless flow as the drawings."

After Simon left the Slade School of Art he worked in various fields, including as a design engineer for Frank Costin, designer of the early Lotus racing car and later on, the design and build of the Bluebird Electric land speed record car for Sir Malcolm Campbell’s grandson.