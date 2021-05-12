Parking charges are set to rise at a popular outdoor attraction near Haverfordwest.
Cabinet is asked to approve increasing parking costs at Scolton Manor at its meeting on Monday, May 17.
The council owned country park has seen significant investment in its play facilities recently and there is a proposal to extend the parking area to meet increasing demand, which will require a variation order and consultation.
A report to cabinet states that parking will increase by 50p – to £3.50 for two hours, £4 for up to four hours and £4.50 for an all day stay, the annual parking pass will increase to £25 from £20, following a review to ensure full cost recovery.
It adds: “It is anticipated that the proposed increased charges will generate an extra £5k, which will be invested in the installation of the new overflow parking area,” which will include creating an area on the open field using “grass protection mesh product.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment