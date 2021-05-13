Sanna Duthie's record-breaking run of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path has raised nearly £4,000 for Wales Air Ambulance.

Sanna, from Milford Haven, ran the 186-mile coast path in 51 hours and 35 minutes, beating the previous record by a massive 13 hours.

Haverfordwest's Richard Simpson was the first person to run the path back in 2018, and managed it in 64 hours and 32 minutes.

Sanna trained by running more than 300 miles per month since March 2020 to prepare herself for the challenge.

She attempted the coast path run in August, but had to abandon her effort after 63 miles due to horrendous weather conditions.

However, her second attempt proved very successful, as she started her run at St Dogmaels on Thursday, May 6 before finishing in Amroth on Saturday, May 8.

Not only did Sanna smash the record with her run, but also raised £3,951 for Wales Air Ambulance.

“Wow, thank you everyone," said Sanna after the run. "Your messages of support and your donations helped me through. 51 hours and 35 minutes and the whole of the Pembrokeshire coast path covered.

“The support has been amazing. My dad Stephen and partner Andrew lost out on a lot of sleep too. My great friends who ran with me, and everyone along the way, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been amazing, the people and donations pulled me through.”

Wales Air Ambulance recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in March, shortly after becoming a 24/7 service. Now, Wales has access to its emergency-standard critical care around the clock.

The charity says it must aim to raise £8million per year to keep the helicopters in the air.

Katie Macro, Wales Air Ambulance South West Wales community co-ordinator, said: "A huge congratulations to Sanna for her incredible achievement, not only has she broken the current record, but she did it with 13 hours to spare and without sleep!

"Her determination and commitment is so inspiring and we can’t thank her enough for raising funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported Sanna, especially her dad and partner who have been by her side throughout the training and challenge. It’s time to rest those feet and get some well-deserved sleep in."

Sanna's Just Giving page is still active for those wishing to make a donation: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanna-duthie2