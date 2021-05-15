Pembrokeshire’s Library At Home service is back on the road and looking for prospective new members to get in touch.

Since 2014, the service has been providing a lifeline for avid readers who are unable to leave their home due to health reasons, who do not have access to transport to visit their local library, or are physically unable to carry their books home from a library.

Pembrokeshire residents who are isolated at home, and carers who are unable to leave home except for essential reasons, are also eligible.

The Library At Home service enables customers to select up to a maximum of 12 items, choosing from a variety of authors and genres, as well as a range of formats including Spoken Word, Large Print or items in Welsh.

Due to current restrictions, customers are not permitted to enter the vehicle, so a selection of items is made by the driver in advance, and left at the front door by appointment.

All items are quarantined prior to being delivered, and social distancing is observed during delivery.

Visits from the Library At Home service currently take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

George Edwards, collections and mobile service manager, said “Customers often comment that this is a wonderful service, which they value enormously and look forward to each month.”

“They tell us that they simply don’t know where they’d be without their regular delivery, and their chat with the driver.”

“We now have spaces available for anyone who thinks they might be eligible, and during the current situation, we anticipate that there will be additional readers who will benefit from this service.”

For an application form, please contact George Edwards on 01437 776126 or e-mail george.edwards@pembrokeshire.gov.uk