Funds for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust are set to increase as they strike up new partnership with Corgi Socks.
As part of the partnership the Corgi Socks business will donate 20 per cent of its proceeds from its Pembrokeshire Coast National Park-inspired collection of men's and women's socks to the trust.
Chris Jones, Corgi CEO, said: “With this beautiful iconic landscape right here on our company’s doorstep, it is a daily reminder of the importance of sustainability and environmental issues. We are delighted to support a charity helping to keep the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park special now, and for future generations.”
The average sock in this collection is selling at £14.50, meaning that the trust would receive £2.90 for every purchase.
However there is the luxurious pair of welly boot socks selling for a total of £32, this would yield £6.40 for the trust.
To get your hands on a pair of these socks sporting anything from the lighthouse in Strumble head to the seagulls prowling our coastal beaches visit www.corgisocks.com/collections/protecting-pembrokeshire-coast-national-park.