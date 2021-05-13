The students from the Limelight School for Performing Arts, Milford Haven, are celebrating their recent success in passing their musical theatre exams; credited by the University of West London, London College of Music.

All students received excellent results from grades one to six resulting in merit and distinction awards, the highest achievable within the awards structure.

Since September 2019, the students have been taught by West End musical director and performer, Angharad Sanders.

The students have been training online individually through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as being examined over Zoom.

Angharad said: "All of the exam candidates have shown exceptional focus, commitment and passion, working diligently in one-to-one singing sessions throughout all the lockdowns. Despite the limitations imposed, and coping with all of the difficulties this year, they have worked extremely hard and thoroughly deserve their success. Everyone at Limelight is incredibly proud of of their hard work and achievements."

With lockdown rules now being gradually lifted, Angharad and the students are looking forward to meeting in person again soon as they plan to return to Covid-secure classes at the Pill Social Centre in Milford Haven and the FF Studio, Haverfordwest.

Angharad added: "All students are working towards performances, which will showcase their excellent vocals, featuring solos from our exam students and choreography as taught by the guest teachers, which will be available to view at the end of the academic year."

There are currently a limited amount of spaces available in all classes for those aged four to 18. To express an interest, message the school direct via its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/limelightpembs or email limelight.performing.arts@hotmail.co.uk