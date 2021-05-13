RE-ELECTED Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has said he is 'extremely disappointed and concerned' that Dyfed-Powys Police has fallen short on its crime-recording responsibilities.

Last Friday, May 7 - the day following the elections - it was announced that the force had been issued with an accelerated cause of concern after failing to make improvements in crime-recording practices which were highlighted in 2018.

Mr Llewelyn, making his first visit to police headquarters since his election victory was announced on Sunday, said this had happened despite assurances that improvements were being made in line with recommendations by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

He said:

“Since 2018, I’ve been re-assured by the Chief Constable and the force’s chief officers that improvements were being made in relation to crime recording, and I’m extremely disappointed and concerned that despite my scrutiny over the years, it has been confirmed by HMICFRS that there are still significant failures, but I am pleased however, that improvements are already being made.

“The residents of Dyfed-Powys should expect that reports of crime are recorded and investigated, and I will move swiftly over coming weeks to appoint a Chief Constable who will continue to address this issue and who will focus on placing victims at the heart of Dyfed-Powys Police”.

Mr Llywelyn is at the start of his second term of office after he won in the second round of voting, with first and second preference votes totalling 94,488.

Thanking the public for putting their faith in him, he vowed to ensure that victims are placed at the heart of the Dyfed-Powys Police organisation.

He added: “To serve as a Police and Crime Commissioner is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and an honour that I do not take lightly.

"I will ensure that the safety of our communities and the voice of victims are placed at the heart of this organisation as I look to support the force to recover from the pressures put upon us in the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The commissioner was pleased to announce that additional funding had been secured by his office to support organisations that provide support to victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Dyfed-Powys.

“We have already this week heard the news that we have been successful in our application to the Ministry of Justice to secure approximately £450,000 of additional investment into services for high risk victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Dyfed Powys," he said.

“This is in addition to our annual victims grant and the uplift we secured last year for sexual abuse services, which allowed us to develop outreach services aimed at our rural communities and older victims in particular.”

Repeating his disappointment at the HMICFRS findings, Mr Llywelyn promised to ensure "that we fully understand the position that we find ourselves in and the investment that I make as a commissioner into services for victims provides the necessary level of support."

He added: